Repeat after us: Rom-com renaissance. Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King have all signed onto lead Richard LaGravenese’s untitled romantic-comedy at Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film “sees a surprising romance kick off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.” Any more specific details remain under wraps.

Director LaGravenese, who’s known for writing Water For Elephants, Freedom Writers, P.S. I Love You, The Bridges of Madison County, and Behind the Candelabra, co-wrote the film’s script with Carrie Solomon (who’s also writing Margot Robbie’s Ocean’s Eleven project).

Now, Nicole Kidman is Nicole Kidman, and hardly needs an introduction. However, romantic-comedies are a less-traveled route for the accomplish drama actor. Within the genre, she’s perhaps best known for her lead appearances in Practical Magic, Bewitched, and Just Go With It.

King made her name in Netflix teen romance trilogy, The Kissing Booth. Additionally, she’s appeared in The In Between, Wish I Was Here, and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

While Efron’s been pursuing more dramatic roles as of late, the Disney-alum previously led romantic comedies such as 17 Again, Hairspray, Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates, and 2014's That Awkward Moment. On the strictly romance side, he starred in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation The Lucky One.

The untitled project joins a longer list of rom-coms set to arrive in the next year or so, including the remake of Father Of The Bride, Billy Eichner’s Bros, the regency-set rom-com Mr. Malcolm’s List, Meg Ryan’s untitled feature, and Julia Robert’s Ticket To Paradise starring George Clooney. Rom-com fans rejoice!

The film is set to begin shooting by the end of the year.