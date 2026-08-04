Cement takes many forms in first teaser for John Wilson's The History Of Concrete
The How To filmmaker brings his feature debut to theaters next month.
The History Of Concrete is not, in fact, the conclusion to the 1994 John Goodman-starring film The Flintstones but rather the new documentary from John Wilson, the man who examined scaffolding, bird watching, and much more for three seasons on HBO’s How To. After premiering earlier this year at Sundance, Wilson’s feature debut is arriving in cinemas next month, and this morning we’ve gotten a first teaser from the project. The footage, while it lacks any narration, is unmistakably John Wilson, with some hand-held shots of concrete mixers, potholes, buildings, and other usually-unremarkable sights one might find on the streets of New York City.
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