Things have been very quiet in the Armie Hammer portions of the news sphere of late, ever since a number of women came forward in 2021 to speak against the Call Me By Your Name Actor, alleging that he was abusive and manipulative in his sexual relationships with them—with more lurid material, including alleged cannibalism fantasies, also factoring into his sudden disappearance from the public eye. Projects dried up, parts were re-cast, his agency dropped him, and Hammer (who denied the allegations, which were supported by texts from the women in question) more-or-less vanished. (Give or take reports that he was selling timeshares in the Caymans recently, which Variety apparently managed to verify was true.)

House of Hammer | Official Trailer | discovery+

Now, he’s back—albeit not in a way that Hammer him self would probably be happy about it. Specifically, Discovery+ released a trailer today for a new documentary special about Hammer and his family, House Of Hammer, in which Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, two of the women who’ve accused Hammer of abusive behavior, go into harrowing details about his treatment of them. Texts are read; f antasies are described; m anipulative patterns of behavior are discussed . It’s extremely rough stuff.

Producers Talos Film aren’t just aiming their focus at Hammer, though; the special also promises to delve into the history of the extremely wealthy Hammer family in general , reaching back to Hammer’s great-grandfather, Armand Hammer, an extremely influential figure in the 20th Century. To that end, they’ve recruited Casey Hammer, Armie Hammer’s aunt, to testify to the camera about “the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family,” including, the trailer implies, those of her grandfather, father, brother, and nephew .

In other words: This is some intense stuff. House Of Hammer releases on Discovery+ on September 2.