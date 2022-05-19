Armie Hammer and his fucked- up family are the topic of a new special over at ID and Discovery+. The special, tentatively titled House Of Hammer, will walk viewers through five generations of scandals within the Hammer lineage.

According to Variety, the special utilizes “a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members” to investigate “a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”

Last year, Hammer was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, as well as allegedly “violently raping” and physically assaulting a former partner in 2017. It wasn’t long before screenshots of alleged conversations between Hammer and former partners showcased an indulgence in rape and cannibalism fetishes. Following the accusations and further controversy, Hammer was dropped by his talent agency WME as well as from numerous lined up projects. In June of last year, he checked into rehab for “drug, alcohol, and sex issues.”

In the Hammer family, it seems the apple truly might not fall far from the tree . Vanity Fair explored the often violent and sinful history of allegations against the Hammer family in a lengthy profile last year. Generations of accusations were examined, dating back to 1919, when Armie’s great-great-grandfather gave a Russian diplomat’s wife an abortion. The woman later died due to the procedure and Dr. Julius Hammer was convicted of first-degree manslaughter. You can read all of the juicy details in the VF profile, but some of the highlights are money laundering, mistresses, murder over unpaid debts, and cozying up to Russian leaders. Not to mention alleged “crazy sex parties with guns.”

Armie Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, penned a memoir called Surviving My Birthright, in which she lays out the abuse she experienced at the hands of her family. Casey worked with ID and Discovery on developing the docuseries, which has no release date set yet.