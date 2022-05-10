Alright, now we’re finally getting somewhere: Next Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to hold open hearings on all those pesky unidentified flying objects (UFOs) unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAPs) buzzing around above the heads of small town Japanese residents, military personnel, Tom DeLonge, and President Obama. The public discussions are the first of their kind in over half a century—the last being the Project Blue Book investigations which ended back in 1970.

According to The New York Times earlier today, next week’s UAP chats come after Congress received a nine-page “Preliminary Assessment” authored by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence last June that analyzed 144 reported recent incidents, only to find that they could explain just one of them. One. So yeah, probably best to interview some experts on the issue.

And just who comprises the star-studded lineup of professionals ready to blow the lid off this whole UFO UAP thing? Why, both Ronald S. Moultrie, under secretary of defense for intelligence and security, and deputy director of naval intelligence, Scott W. Bray, obviously! Who else?

...Alright, so not the sexiest of names we were hoping to see slam down photos of autopsied aliens in front of Nancy Pelosi, but we’ll take what we can get here. If nothing else, those organizing the panel hope to shed at least some light on the genuinely perplexing sightings, as well as “reduce the stigma” for those in the military to come forward when they actually see something they can’t explain in the skies above us.

“This may be the very thing that brings Democrats and Republicans together, at least for an hour or two,” joked Rep. André Carson, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee’s subcommittee on counterterrorism, counterintelligence and counterproliferation. Ha ha! Good one, Rep. Carson! Nothing like making light of both human-borne and extraterrestrial existential threats.

