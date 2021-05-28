Houston home inspired by Darth Vader's head now up for sale

Sadly, the home’s interior is not designed to resemble pallid, sickly corpse-flesh. Screenshot : Star Wars Theory

Many have tried to get inside Darth Vader’s head, including, most notably, his creator, George Lucas, who made three prequel movies showing the once-imposing Star Wars villain as a pod-racing, baby-murdering, sand-hating youth. Now, enterprising fans with a desire to more literally live within the dark lord’s noggin and who have a spare $4.3 million kicking around can buy a house designed to kind of look like his creepy space helmet.



“The Darth Vader House,” according to its listing on Sotheby’s real estate website and a post on Boing Boing, was built in 1992 by Dr. Jean Cukier, a presumably wealthy man whose riches allowed him to build a home modeled after one of pop culture’s most recognizable symbols of cartoonish evil.

Located in Houston, Texas, Dr. Cukier’s mad experiment resulted in a 7,040-square foot house that’s meant to resemble Darth Vader’s helmet and basically just looks like a weird postwar museum building that got dropped in a suburb. It comes with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, central air, and a four-car garage. It’s also located in the Houston Independent school district, in case that’s of concern to any evil Sith buyers who want to ensure that their nefarious younglings are well-educated.

The listing leans into its reputation, stating that the home is “known to many as ‘The Darth Vader House’” and calling it a “contemporary masterpiece [that] is one not to miss.” It pretty needlessly adds that there’s “nothing else like it in the area.” As for the price: $4.3 million may be a lot of money, but it’s a drop in the bucket for the incredible sums that wealth-hoarding Star Wars fans will have to spend if they’d like to go the entire way and really, fully embody their evil hero.



