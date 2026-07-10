Moviegoers will have to wait till November to learn How To Rob Bank

Those banking on a David Leitch film to teach them the intricacies of illegal financemaxxing will have to wait a little while. Per Deadline, How To Rob A Bank, the Leitch-directed actioner starring Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz, has been bumped from its original September release date to November 13. The film, which features a crew of social media influencers dominating the bank-robbery space via viral videos of their crimes, was initially scheduled to open on September 4.

According to Deadline, the move isn’t because the film is tanking in test screenings and Leitch wants more time to tinker with it. Quite the contrary. It’s because the film is reportedly testing so well with the 18-34 demo that the studio wants the movie around for the Thanksgiving holiday. Though the movie was set to open around Labor Day, that three-day weekend, unlike Memorial Day, sees some of the lowest theater attendance of the year.

We’re speculating here, but another reason for the move is that How To Rob A Bank was opening against a crowded weekend of thrillers, including the Mark Wahlberg movie about the CIA teaming up with the mob for Civil Rights reasons, By Any Means, and A24’s possible secret Guest sequel, Onslaught. Not to mention Lionsgate’s Fall 2: Deadpoint, which will open on Wednesday, September 2.

Written by Mark Bianculli, who’s also behind the upcoming Cliffhanger remake, How To Rob A Bank stars Hoult, Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Pete Davidson, and John C. Reilly.