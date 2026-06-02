It's John C. Reilly against internet-famous thieves in How To Rob A Bank trailer The next movie from The Fall Guy director David Leitch opens this September.

Now that we’ve learned How To Blow Up A Pipeline, we can move onto How To Rob A Bank. Luckily, the folks in the trailer for the new movie are pretty open about their process. The group, which is led by characters played by Nicholas Hoult and Pete Davidson, livestreams all of their robberies and seem to have become local celebrities in Pittsburgh. At the top of the trailer, we learn that nine out of 10 armed robberies are successful, which seems inaccurate, but we’ll go with it. But that tenth robbery is the one the gang needs to be careful with, especially with John C. Reilly and Zoe Kravitz on their tail.