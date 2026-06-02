It's John C. Reilly against internet-famous thieves in How To Rob A Bank trailer

The next movie from The Fall Guy director David Leitch opens this September.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 2, 2026 | 9:28am
Screenshot: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube
Film News How To Rob A Bank
It's John C. Reilly against internet-famous thieves in How To Rob A Bank trailer

Now that we’ve learned How To Blow Up A Pipeline, we can move onto How To Rob A Bank. Luckily, the folks in the trailer for the new movie are pretty open about their process. The group, which is led by characters played by Nicholas Hoult and Pete Davidson, livestreams all of their robberies and seem to have become local celebrities in Pittsburgh. At the top of the trailer, we learn that nine out of 10 armed robberies are successful, which seems inaccurate, but we’ll go with it. But that tenth robbery is the one the gang needs to be careful with, especially with John C. Reilly and Zoe Kravitz on their tail. 

The official synopsis from Amazon MGM reads: 

[A] crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs – and their most ambitious heist yet.

Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, and Christian Slater also star in How To Rob A Bank, which is directed by John Wick‘s and The Fall Guy‘s David Leitch. The movie hits theaters on September 4. 

 
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