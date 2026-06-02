Reginald VelJohnson defends his trailer park from mutant commandos in Onslaught trailer

In a world where the United States government unleashes relentless killing machines on a domestic population, only one mother can save her trailer park from mutant militants. Onslaught, the latest action-thriller from Godzilla Vs. Kong director Adam Wingard, sees the filmmaker return to his Guest-ian roots. Wrapping itself in the style of an ’80s actioner of the Cannon Films variety, Wingard stages a small-scale Terminator that borrows the iconography of the state violence Americans see on the news all the time.

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The movie follows Adria Arjona, a veteran sniper trying to return to family life by teaching her daughter to eat burritos. But when a squad of mutant commandos breaks free from their cage, she’s the only one standing between her trailer park and certain destruction. In the words of Reginald VelJohnson, “Wrong trailer park, motherfucker!”

Onslaught stars Arjona, VelJohnson, mixed-martial-artist Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, Eric Wareheim, and Michael Biehn. Wingard also called in a couple of ringers from the Monsterverse, including Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens, who’re doing another little German accent. Say what you will about the man, but Stevens knows what the people want.

Onslaught opens in theaters on September 4.