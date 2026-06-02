Reginald VelJohnson defends his trailer park from mutant commandos in Onslaught trailer
The latest from Adam Wingard sees the Godzilla Vs. Kong director returning to his small-scale genre roots.
In a world where the United States government unleashes relentless killing machines on a domestic population, only one mother can save her trailer park from mutant militants. Onslaught, the latest action-thriller from Godzilla Vs. Kong director Adam Wingard, sees the filmmaker return to his Guest-ian roots. Wrapping itself in the style of an ’80s actioner of the Cannon Films variety, Wingard stages a small-scale Terminator that borrows the iconography of the state violence Americans see on the news all the time.
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