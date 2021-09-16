Have you ever seen scaffolding? Found beauty in a plastic bag floating in the wind? Do you know how to make the perfect risotto? If you answered yes, no, or maybe to any of these questions then HBO’s “docu-comedy” How To With John Wilson is the show for you. Produced by Nathan Fielder, the Canadian business school grad (who made it through with very good grades) and host of Nathan For You, How To With John Wilson shows the streets of New York City as seen through the camera lens of anxious urbanite John Wilson. After a year long sabbatical, during which John and his camera were filming every day New Yorkers vomiting up blood on the streets or something, the show will return with new episodes on November 26.

John Wilson, documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker,” returns for season two of the critically acclaimed, six-episode HBO docu-comedy series HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26 (11:00-11:30p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max. John Wilson continues his heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple topics. Building upon season one, the episodes take unexpected turns, but are grounded in John’s refreshing honesty. New York Times named season one of HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON the best half-hour comedy in 2020, while Vanity Fair named it “the year’s best television show,” calling it, “an extraordinarily heartfelt exploration of what it means to be a person in the world.”

Advertisement

The show amassed a strong cult during last year’s quarantine—perhaps from fellow anxious city dwellers who missed getting stuck on the L train. We kid. Many found the show’s originality, soul, and humor engrossing and enlivening, especially during a particularly tumultuous summer that saw uprisings against police murders and a never-ending pandemic. It must’ve been comforting to have that first-person perspective on the New York before everything shut down. Well, one assumes that we’ll have a look at what Wilson saw during all that turmoil with the upcoming season.

