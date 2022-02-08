Fans of How To With John Wilson who’ve been eagerly waiting for more episodes can sigh in relief: HBO has renewed the show for a third season.



“John finds humanity in the most mundane and absurd places, we’re thrilled to continue seeing New York through his utterly hilarious and poignant lens,” says Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, in a statement.

How To With John Wilson quickly amassed a cult following after it premiered in October 2020, each episode focusing on a topic like scaffolding or dreams, with unexpected and often heartwarming results.



Its first season ended with scenes from the beginning of the pandemic. In one memorable episode, Wilson attempts to make his landlord—an elderly woman who treats him like a grandson—the perfect risotto to show his gratitude. It became a cathartic TV moment at a time when it was certainly needed, and it was perhaps the first time New Yorkers have collectively thought, “Hmm, that’s a nice landlord.”



The show’s second season takes some odd turns, including Wilson visiting a disgusting motel and bonding with Avatar fans at a gathering for those obsessed with James Cameron’s 2009 movie. But it remains just as sweet, with Wilson surprising his former landlord—who’s since moved to Las Vegas—with an impromptu trip.



In a recent interview with The A.V. Club, Wilson delved into how he expanded the show for its second season. “I wanted it to be better. I wanted it to be more expansive,” he explained. “I wanted to finally deploy all of these embarrassing little pieces of my personal history that I wasn’t sure people were prepared for in the first season. I did not want it to feel diminished, like a diet version of the first season. I only wanted things to get better, and… I don’t know. I want to improve every single time I make anything.”



With Wilson’s goal in mind, we can only expect the third season to be even better than the first two.