Prometheus (2012) (Available June 1)

Ridley Scott directed this long-awaited prequel to Alien about the spaceship Prometheus’ journey to a faraway planet that may hold the secrets to the origin of mankind. Noomi Rapace gives a riveting performance as the archaeologist Elizabeth Shaw, who discovers a star map to the distant world in artifacts from ancient cultures on Earth. Michael Fassbender, who plays the android David, is another standout because his calm disposition hides sinister intentions. Fans of Alien will rejoice at the eerie biomechanical designs inspired by H.R. Giger and because they can learn more about the Engineers, the alien race who created both mankind and the black goo from which xenomorphs are created. We also learn that the dead, mysterious “Space Jockey” in Alien was an Engineer who crash-landed on the planetoid LV-426, an event that ignited the Alien franchise in 1979. Big things do indeed have small beginnings.