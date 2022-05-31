Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi masterpiece Alien, James Cameron’s sequel Aliens, and Scott’s prequel Prometheus are just three of the many notable movies that are premiering on the Hulu streaming service in June. There’s also Bruce Willis in The Fifth Element and Die Hard, a gory summer horror flick by Eli Roth, and a 2004 cult comedy that encouraged us all to “Vote for Pedro.”
2 / 17
Alien (1979) (Available June 1)
Alien (1979) (Available June 1)
Everything came together so scarily well in Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror masterpiece Alien that sequels, spin-offs, and rip-offs are still being made today. Alien introduced the world to the terrifying three life stages of the acid-blooded xenomorph designed by Swiss artist H.R. Giger, as well as Sigourney Weaver as Lt. Ellen Ripley, arguably the strongest female character ever to grace the screen in a role that was originally intended for a man. Even though you’ve seen it before, watching the lengths the last survivor of the space freighter Nostromo will go through to blow an alien out of an airlock is forever intensely satisfying. Watch again to see the connective tissue between this movie and its first prequel, Prometheus.
3 / 17
Aliens (1986) (Available June 1)
Aliens (1986) (Available June 1)
Sigourney Weaver earned on Oscar nomination for reprising her role as Ellen Ripley in this 1986 sequel to Alien directed by James Cameron and starring Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser, and Lance Henrikson as the android Bishop. Aliens finds a rescued Ripley—well-rested after a 57-year hypersleep in an escape pod —being talked into going back to the same desolate planet she encountered in Alien, where communications with a colony have suddenly ceased. Whereas Ridley Scott focused on atmosphere and a building sense of dread, Cameron focused on relentless action. You decide which you prefer and, if you want more xenomorphin’ time, Alien 3, Alien Resurrection, Alien vs. Predator, and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem are also available on Hulu on June 1.
4 / 17
The 6th Day (2000) (Available June 1)
The 6th Day (2000) (Available June 1)
In the Bible, God created man on the sixth day. In this mostly forgotten sci-fi movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the controversial subject of human cloning is explored. What will the man who played the Terminator do when he finds out that a clone of himself has been planted in his family home to take over his life? Well, we all go a little mad sometimes, and Schwarzenegger is fun to watch as he tries to clear his name. If you understandably missed this one in theaters two decades ago, give it a peek on Hulu.
5 / 17
Cabin Fever (2002) (Available June 1)
Cabin Fever (2002) (Available June 1)
If you’ve watched enough horror movies, you know that a cabin the woods never works out well for the characters in any film. In this gory directorial debut by Eli Roth, a group of five friends rent a remote cabin for vacation only to discover that something in the water is making people go mad and causing their flesh to slough off. This morbidly humorous body-horror flick starring Rider Strong and Jordan Ladd spawned several sequels and a remake, but none top the squelchy original.
6 / 17
Die Hard (1988) (Available June 1)
Die Hard (1988) (Available June 1)
This classic action blockbuster introduced the world to New York police detective John McClane, who gets tangled up in a terrorist plot to take over a Los Angeles skyscraper while he’s in town visiting his estranged wife. Geeks still argue about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, but we can all agree that it is probably the best action film set during Christmas. If you’re game for more McClane madness, Die Hard 2, Die Hard With A Vengeance, and Live Free Or Die Hard are also available on Hulu on June 1.
7 / 17
The Fifth Element (1997) (Available June 1)
The Fifth Element (1997) (Available June 1)
Still don’t have enough Bruce Willis? Are you upset that he recently announced his retirement? Hulu has you covered with The Fifth Element, in which Willis plays a taxi driver named Korben Dallas in the 23rd century. When the “perfect being,” Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), literally drops into his cab, he becomes an integral player in trying to save the world from a sinister entity. You might wish some of the 1997 special effects could be updated, but forgive that and enjoy Gary Oldman’s unhinged performance as Zorg, Chris Tucker’s hilarious turn as Ruby Rhod, and the mesmerizing, otherworldly performance by an alien opera singer named Diva Plavalaguna (Maïwenn Le Besco).
8 / 17
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) (Available June 1)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) (Available June 1)
This 2004 comedy about the titular social misfit (played by Jon Heder) with some secret, sweet dance moves developed a cult following and even spawned an animated series. You’ll never look at llamas, Idaho or ligers in the same way again. Every time you stream Napoleon Dynamite on Hulu it’s a vote for Pedro!
9 / 17
Predator (1987) (Available June 1)
Predator (1987) (Available June 1)
Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as the leader of a paramilitary rescue team tasked with extracting hostages from guerilla-held territory in Central America. What he and his team soon discover in the rain forest, however, is a hostile alien with a cloaking device who is hunting humans for sport and taking trophies. This thrilling survival-of-the-fittest sci-fi classic spawned several sequels, including Predator 2 and Predators, both of which are also available on Hulu this month.
10 / 17
Predators (2010) (Available June 1)
Predators (2010) (Available June 1)
This third film in the Predator franchise has an intriguing premise: a group of elite killers are kidnapped and awaken to find themselves on another planet where a group of Predators hunt them for sport on a game reserve. This doesn’t sit well with mercenary Royce (Adrien Brody), who leads the group of humans against the Predators as they try to stay alive and find a way back to Earth. After a couple of neutered PG-13 Alien vs. Predator crossover flicks, the R-rated Predators was a return to form and visceral thrills for the long-running franchise.
11 / 17
Prometheus (2012) (Available June 1)
Prometheus (2012) (Available June 1)
Ridley Scott directed this long-awaited prequel to Alien about the spaceship Prometheus’ journey to a faraway planet that may hold the secrets to the origin of mankind. Noomi Rapace gives a riveting performance as the archaeologist Elizabeth Shaw, who discovers a star map to the distant world in artifacts from ancient cultures on Earth. Michael Fassbender, who plays the android David, is another standout because his calm disposition hides sinister intentions. Fans of Alien will rejoice at the eerie biomechanical designs inspired by H.R. Giger and because they can learn more about the Engineers, the alien race who created both mankind and the black goo from which xenomorphs are created. We also learn that the dead, mysterious “Space Jockey” in Alien was an Engineer who crash-landed on the planetoid LV-426, an event that ignited the Alien franchise in 1979. Big things do indeed have small beginnings.
12 / 17
The Professional (1994) (Available June 1)
The Professional (1994) (Available June 1)
The Professional, originally titled Léon: The Professional, is an English-language French action-thriller written and directed by Luc Besson, the man behind The Fifth Element. Natalie Portman made her acting debut in this movie as Mathilda Lando, a 12-year-old girl who is taken in and instructed by the hit man Léon (Jean Reno) after her family is murdered by a corrupt DEA agent played by Gary Oldman. If you admire Portman’s acting, be sure to stream The Professional to see how the Oscar winner’s extraordinary career began.
13 / 17
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) (Available June 1)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) (Available June 1)
Anne Hathaway plays a recent college graduate who lands a job as the assistant to a difficult fashion magazine editor (Meryl Streep) in this comedy-drama costarring Stanley Tucci as the magazine’s art director. Vogue editor Anna Wintour is believed to be the inspiration for Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly. Although Wintour was initially skeptical about the film in general, she later admitted to enjoying it, especially Streep’s performance, which earned Streep yet another Oscar nomination. If you’re into the fashion world, you should know that many top designers lent their creations to the production, making The Devil Wears Prada one of the most expensive films ever with regard to costuming. If you have Hulu, you can see it all for the price of a monthly subscription.
14 / 17
Don Jon (2013) (Available June 1)
Don Jon (2013) (Available June 1)
Don Jon is the feature directorial debut of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who also wrote and stars in the romantic comedy-drama. He plays Jon Martello, a modern-day Don Juan living and working as a bartender in New Jersey, who becomes smitten with whom he thinks is his dream girl, Barbara Sugarman (Scarlett Johansson). Jon’s addiction to pornography eventually ruins their relationship, but hope arrives in the form of an older woman named Esther (Julianne Moore) who has experienced tremendous loss in her life and shows him that what he really needs is genuine intimacy with another person. Don Jon received mostly positive reviews but kind of got lost in the glut of movies released during that year. Now is the time to rediscover it on Hulu to see Gordon-Levitt, Johansson and Moore at their very best.
15 / 17
There’s Something About Mary (1998) (Available June 1)
There’s Something About Mary (1998) (Available June 1)
Retired actress Cameron Diaz stars as the titular character with whom several men are obsessed, including characters played by Ben Stiller, Matt Dillon, Lee Evans and Chris Elliott. The blockbuster comedy became one of the highest-grossing films of 1998 and was praised for Diaz’s comic performance, especially how she hilariously handles a particular hair-raising situation. It sometimes seem as if there is little to laugh about in the world today, but there’s something about There’s Something About Mary that still delivers.
16 / 17
Slumdog Millionaire (2008) (Available June 1)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008) (Available June 1)
This 2008 British drama was directed by Danny Boyle and based upon the novel Q & A by Indian author Vikas Swarup. The movie stars Dev Patel as Jamal Malik, an 18-year-old young man from the Juhu slums of Mumbai. He is accused of cheating after winning the Indian version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, but he repeatedly proves that his surprising ability to remember facts is the real deal. Slumdog Millionaire won eight Academy Awards in 2009, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. If you care about Oscars, this movie is easily one of the most acclaimed films available on Hulu this month.
17 / 17