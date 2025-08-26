Hulu greenlights Alex Gibney's Luigi Mangione documentary
Alex Gibney will take a close look at America's heartthrob assassin, Luigi Mangione, in a new documentary.(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
After allegedly assassinating UnitedHealth Care CEO Brian Thompson last year, Luigi Mangione became one of America’s hottest alleged killers. Though he has yet to succumb to the fate of Naked Gun‘s Sexy Jailbird, who fans may know as “Farting Guy,” Mangione did reveal the American public’s simmering hatred of its profit-driven healthcare industrial complex. In the weeks that followed Thompson’s murder, Mangione’s arrest became a flashpoint in America, where supporters wore green Luigi caps to show their support for Mangione as the American justice system did everything in its power to make him look hotter and more powerful. Nearly a year later, as calls for “Free Luigi” grow fainter and America sleepwalks into a healthcare system led by a guy with brain worms, Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney will put it all on display in an upcoming Hulu documentary.