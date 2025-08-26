Hulu greenlights Alex Gibney's Luigi Mangione documentary

After allegedly assassinating UnitedHealth Care CEO Brian Thompson last year, Luigi Mangione became one of America’s hottest alleged killers. Though he has yet to succumb to the fate of Naked Gun‘s Sexy Jailbird, who fans may know as “Farting Guy,” Mangione did reveal the American public’s simmering hatred of its profit-driven healthcare industrial complex. In the weeks that followed Thompson’s murder, Mangione’s arrest became a flashpoint in America, where supporters wore green Luigi caps to show their support for Mangione as the American justice system did everything in its power to make him look hotter and more powerful. Nearly a year later, as calls for “Free Luigi” grow fainter and America sleepwalks into a healthcare system led by a guy with brain worms, Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney will put it all on display in an upcoming Hulu documentary.

According to Deadline, Gibney has sold the documentary project about Mangione to Hulu. Filming is underway as Mangione, who was charged with four federal crimes and indicted in April, awaits trial. The untitled documentary will examine “how the spectacle of violence can obscure deeper truths.”

“In the tradition of previous Jigsaw investigations,” Gibney said, “I think that people who think they know the story will be surprised and moved by the details hiding behind the headlines.”

There is no release date on the movie, but Gibney, as always, has plenty of irons in the fire. He also has a documentary about Salman Rushdie and Elon Musk in the works. The Mangione doc is Gibney’s latest collaboration with Hulu. Previously, he co-created the 2018 9/11 drama The Looming Tower and directed the first episode.

Not to be outdone, there’s another Luigi Mangione documentary on the way from Amanda Knox director Stephen Robert Morse. Is there no cure for Luigi fever? Probably, but it isn’t in-network.