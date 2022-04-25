The Breakfast Club (1985) (Available May 1)

The Breakfast Club (1985) (Available May 1)

Don’t you forget about The Breakfast Club, the classic John Hughes-directed coming-of-age dramedy featuring five high school students from different social groups forced to interact during weekend detention. If you want to know or remember what it was like to be a Gen- Xer in the 1980s, revisit this gem about a jock (Emilio Estevez), a popular beauty (Molly Ringwald), a bookworm (Anthony Michael Hall), a rebel without a cause (Judd Nelson), and an outcast (Ally Sheedy) who discuss social pressures, cliques, conformity, and the fear of growing up to be like their parents. Before the students are released back into the world, these five young people will have learned something important about themselves and their rad new friends.