Compliance (2012) (Available April 15)

If you watch Compliance and are unaware that it is based on a true story, you might scoff at how the restaurant employees featured in the film carry out jaw-dropping, intrusive strip searches on workers just because someone on the phone posing as a police officer instructs them to do so. That is exactly what went down, however, in this “I can’t believe this mess really happened” thriller. This film also pops up this month on Amazon Prime, so you have a couple of different ways to check it out.

