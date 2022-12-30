The Mummy (1999, available January 1)

The Mummy Official Trailer #1 - Brendan Fraser Movie (1999) HD

Brendan Fraser is enjoying a comeback right now for his critically acclaimed performance in The Whale, which is probably why Hulu decided to add the actor’s old-fashioned adventure The Mummy to its library in January. Audiences loved Fraser as adventurer Rick O’Connell, who travels to the ancient Egyptian city of Hamunaptra and accidentally awakens the titular mummy, Imhotep. The sequels, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb Of the Dragon Emperor, also drop on Hulu this month if you need more of a Fraser fix.