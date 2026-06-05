Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr., and Hulu want to bring The Cable Guy to streaming New Girl stars Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. will star in a pilot inspired by the Jim Carrey dark comedy The Cable Guy.

Is free cable still the ultimate aphrodisiac? Analysts are dubious, but more than a decade after they picked a terrible weekend to play cops in Let’s Be Cops, Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. are set to find out as they star in a new pilot based on The Cable Guy. Per Deadline, the pilot, which the streaming company Hulu ordered, comes from It’s Always Sunny writer Rob Rosell and Cobra Kai‘s Joe Piarulli & Luan Thomas. However, it won’t take the exact form of Single White Female but with My Three Sons references, like the 1996 Ben Stiller-directed film starring Jim Carrey and Matthew Broderick. Instead, Deadline reports the pilot is taking more of a Fargo approach, using the rich world and themes of The Cable Guy to tell an original story. Finally, a chance for a season-long, Ryan Murphy-inspired take on the trial of Sam and Stan Sweet (Monster: Sam And Stan Sweet would clean up on streaming).