Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr., and Hulu want to bring The Cable Guy to streaming

New Girl stars Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. will star in a pilot inspired by the Jim Carrey dark comedy The Cable Guy.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  June 5, 2026 | 6:40pm
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Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr., and Hulu want to bring The Cable Guy to streaming

Is free cable still the ultimate aphrodisiac? Analysts are dubious, but more than a decade after they picked a terrible weekend to play cops in Let’s Be Cops, Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. are set to find out as they star in a new pilot based on The Cable Guy. Per Deadline, the pilot, which the streaming company Hulu ordered, comes from It’s Always Sunny writer Rob Rosell and Cobra Kai‘s Joe Piarulli & Luan Thomas. However, it won’t take the exact form of Single White Female but with My Three Sons references, like the 1996 Ben Stiller-directed film starring Jim Carrey and Matthew Broderick. Instead, Deadline reports the pilot is taking more of a Fargo approach, using the rich world and themes of The Cable Guy to tell an original story. Finally, a chance for a season-long, Ryan Murphy-inspired take on the trial of Sam and Stan Sweet (Monster: Sam And Stan Sweet would clean up on streaming). 

For the pilot, Deadline reports the names will be the same, with Johnson playing Chip Douglas and Wayans playing Steven Stephens. (For the record, Broderick’s character’s last name was Kovacs in the film.) Personally, we would’ve swapped those roles. The pilot sees Steven calling Chip, a lonely cable repairman, languishing in the streaming era, to fix his TV. They hit it off and begin hanging out, until Chip takes the Bewitched jokes too far. Yup, sounds like The Cable Guy.

Johnson and Wayans obviously have great chemistry and deserve a comedy of their own. However, The Cable Guy on streaming has the stink of Netflix’s Blockbuster TV show. Sure, streaming companies have bulldozed the old world and replaced it with quickly produced and forgotten shows, casting the widest net possible to dominate all of television, but do they have to rub it in? Or, maybe we’re being crybabies. We have always been such crybabies.

 
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