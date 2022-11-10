Chris Estrada’s recent streaming comedy series This Fool has just scored a second season at Hulu, according to a press email from the streamer. The series, which stars stand-up comic Estrada as Julio, a low-key guy who counsels former gang members as part of a “Hugs Not Thugs” programs, also stars Frankie Quiñones as Julio’s recently released from prison cousin, and TV royalty Michael Imperioli, who unsurprisingly steals most of the scenes he’s in. (It has been, as it turns out, a damn fine year for getting your fill of Michael Imperioli on TV.)

Like the first season, This Fool’s second run will go for 10 half-hour episodes, with no return date yet set for the show’s second season. Reviewing the series for us when it released back in August, Todd Lazarski wrote that This Fool was something of a mixed bag, veering between genuine comedy, and more uneven stretches that sometimes trafficked in tired clichés. Here’s an excerpt from the review:

Once the show settles, though, it finds a groove akin to the Chicano Batman theme that opens each episode. With the delightful reliance on old-school soul (Brenton Wood, Bill Withers) and palm trees and Dodgers decorum and shit-shooting around the dining room table with elderly relatives, a lived-in flow emerges, and the show lands on a rhythm somewhere between a bilingual Modern Family and a less lesson-y Gentefied. The stakes are mostly low, it’s always sunny in South Central, even when meeting “at the park at sundown” for a brawl, and by the fourth episode even the tightest of TV reviewers may do very well to take Julio’s epiphany to heart: “How about this? I’ll stop being a little bitch.”