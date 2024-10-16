Here's your first look at the next Hunger Games book Sunrise On The Reaping, a prequel about Haymitch Abernathy, hits shelves on March 18

With all respect to Suzanne Collins and her anti-fascist young adult novels, the announcement of the new Hunger Games prequel Sunrise On The Reaping did seem suspiciously like the powers that be got excited about squeezing more money out of the franchise after The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes. That theory is reinforced by the fact that a movie based on the novel was greenlit at the same time the book was announced, and also by the cover of Sunrise, which was revealed on the Today Show on Tuesday. The symbol on the cover combines a sunrise, a songbird, and a snake. You see, it’s all part of the same murderous continuity you know and love, guys!

In all seriousness, the Hunger Games series has done a good job with its imagery; the “mockingjay” holding an arrow symbol is a fan favorite and has become synonymous with the franchise. The Songbirds And Snakes design was less iconic but fit pretty seamlessly in with its predecessor. The Sunrise On The Reaping design is just a bit… weirder? It’s like a CatDog of a bird and a snake. It looks somewhat awkward, but the symbology will supposedly resonate more when the book hits shelves on March 18, 2025, according to David Levithan, Scholastic’s vice president, publisher and editorial director.

“The spiky sun rises on a symbol that will come to mean a lot to Haymitch Abernathy, as well as countless readers,” Levithan said in a statement to Today. “Artist Tim O’Brien has created yet another iconic Hunger Games cover—this one symbolically exploring one of the central themes of the series: how conflicting forces can be connected by their common nature, the songbird and the snake springing from the same source.”

In addition to the cover, there’s also a more detailed synopsis of the prequel, which begins the morning of the “reaping” for the 50th Hunger Games, or the “Second Quarter Quell”:

“As the day dawns on the 50th annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight … and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.”

“They will not use my tears for their entertainment.” The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – a new novel from Suzanne Collins. Coming March 18, 2025. — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) October 16, 2024

Haymitch Abernathy served as Katniss and Peeta’s mentor in the original Hunger Games trilogy. In the film adaptation, he was played by Woody Harrelson. Fan casting of the younger version of the character is already running rampant on social media, with Mike Faist and Tom Glynn Carney being popular choices (if a bit old to convincingly play teens). With a 48-challenger Hunger Games ahead, there’ll be plenty of work for young Hollywood stars in the near future!