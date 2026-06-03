The full trailer for Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man is cartoonishly gruesome

The first movie from Roth's banner, The Horror Section, opens in August.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 3, 2026 | 12:50pm
Image: The Horror Section
Film News Ice Cream Man
The full trailer for Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man is cartoonishly gruesome

This ain’t your father’s Ice Cream Man—no, literally. The release accompanying the full trailer for Eli Roth’s Ice Cream Man explicitly says that this isn’t a remake or reimagining of the 1995 movie of the same name (though, probably coincidentally, they both run 86 minutes). That much is abundantly clear upon watching the full trailer, which is mostly devoted to a montage of a bunch of possessed children maiming their parents and teachers. Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out” unfortunately doesn’t seem like it’ll make it into the film, but a new song from Snoop Dogg will, so there’s that.

In order to stop the evil Ice Cream Man, the heroes can’t just kill him, they have to cut off his head, as they helpfully explain in this trailer. Of course, in order to do that, they have to fight their way through hordes of children armed with saws, ice cream scoops, and milky, sugary vomit. Orphan Black‘s Ari Millen stars as the titular Ice Cream Man. Roth himself will also appear in the film, the first he’s directed under his banner The Horror Section, the first since he directed 2024’s Borderlands, and the first since he expressed a desire for Greta Thunberg to be eaten by cannibals. Ice Cream Man debuts in theaters on August 7. 

 
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