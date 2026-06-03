The full trailer for Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man is cartoonishly gruesome The first movie from Roth's banner, The Horror Section, opens in August.

This ain’t your father’s Ice Cream Man—no, literally. The release accompanying the full trailer for Eli Roth’s Ice Cream Man explicitly says that this isn’t a remake or reimagining of the 1995 movie of the same name (though, probably coincidentally, they both run 86 minutes). That much is abundantly clear upon watching the full trailer, which is mostly devoted to a montage of a bunch of possessed children maiming their parents and teachers. Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out” unfortunately doesn’t seem like it’ll make it into the film, but a new song from Snoop Dogg will, so there’s that.