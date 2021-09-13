Fyre Fraud / Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

The Fyre Festival that never was spurred not one but two discerning documentaries released within days of each other in January 2019. Hulu’s Fyre Fraud, directed by LuLaRich duo Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, came first. It was quietly released four days ahead of Chris Smith’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened on Netflix. Both films shed light on con artist Billy McFarland’s scheme to host a luxury music festival in the Bahamas, duping customers in the name of performances by Blink-182, Pusha T, and Major Lazer, as well as luxury tent villas and fancy food. McFarland proceeded with the event, knowing it would be impossible to pull it off in a limited time frame. He defrauded investors and customers to the tune of $27 million. Fyre Fraud zooms out of the nitty gritty to investigate the social media and celebrity culture surrounding the scam. The slightly better Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened features people closely involved in planning the festival. As Alex McLevy puts it in his double review: “Both movies fail to disclose their own complicity in their subjects, which is on them. Whether it’s worth it depends to a certain degree on the result—neither film is flawless, but the strengths of each help fill in the blanks of the other. Ultimately, where Fyre excels over Fyre Fraud is Smith, a director with a razor-sharp point of view and eye for crafting a narrative that captures surprising, small moments of human foibles amid all the madness.” [Saloni Gajjar]

Availability: Netflix (Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened), Hulu (Fyre Fraud)