Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

After talking about it for a long time, Luca Guadagnino finally seemed committed to making a sequel to Call Me By Your Name last year, having met with a secret screenwriter and gotten confirmation that “everyone” from the first movie would be in the sequel. Unfortunately, it all got put on hold in April of 2020 when some kind of global pandemic sprung up that destroyed everything and continues to destroy a whole lot of things even though we’re all pretending life is normal again.

Now, while speaking with Deadline during a break from shooting his new movie Bones And All, Guadagnino casually implied that he never really wanted to make a Call Me By Your Name sequel anyway. He’s working on all sorts of new projects, like the aforementioned Bones And All, the Lord Of The Flies movie he might make, and also the Scarface remake he’s still going to make. (Which means we didn’t dream the news story that Luca Guadagnino was going to make a new Scarface movie.) Also, Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet is in every movie now, so he doesn’t really have time for that sequel any time soon. And that’s it, there are no other reasons! Not even something related to the fact that the other star of Call Me By Your Name has become Hollywood poison.

On a totally unrelated note, both Chalamet and his Call Me By Your Name dad Michael Stuhlbarg are going to be in Bones And All, because Guadagnino evidently likes working with those actors and wants to work with them again—but not in a sequel to Call Me By Your Name, which he wanted to do a year ago but does not have time for now. The movie will also star André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloë Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese, David Gordon Green, Taylor Russell, and Mark Rylance.

Bones And All is about “a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society” and “an intense and disenfranchised drifter” on some kind of journey through the “back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America.” Last we heard, the movie had some kind of cannibalism storyline, which… is a bizarre coincidence, considering the controversy surrounding Call Me By Your Name’s Armie Hammer, especially now that there are three people from that movie involved in this movie. Basically, the allegations against him are now hanging over movies he’s not even in.