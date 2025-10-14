The Inbetweeners are squeezing their way back on to screens

Despite the cruel, unstoppable march of time, the foul-mouthed teens of the classic British TV series The Inbetweeners are staging a comeback. Per Variety, Inbetweeners creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley have made a deal with Bajinjay UK, which “paves the way” for the show to return. Until recently, Bwark Productions, the original company founded by Morris and Beesley, held the rights to the show. However, their company was later sold to Zodiak Media, which was, in turn, acquired by Banijay in 2016. This new deal allows them to torture their most famous creations with new, never-before-seen indignities “across a range of platforms, including film, TV, and stage.”

With that in mind, it’s unclear as to what form the Inbetweeners will take. Presumably, it will follow the original Fab Four: Jay Cartwright (James Buckley), Will McKenzie (Simon Bird), Neil Sutherland (Blake Harrison), and Simon Cooper (Joe Thomas). In a statement, Morris and Beesley said it’s “incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends),” so it sounds like it’s being made with the foursome in mind. For what it’s worth, the British tabloid The Sun reported that Joe Thomas said on a podcast that the actors are game. “All of us feel it would be nice to do,” he said. “We all still like each other, and if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.” That’s not confirmation of participation, but it’s nice to know.

The Inbetweeners ran for three seasons on Channel 4 between 2008 and 2010. Since then, there have been two movies and one season of an American remake, which boasts several episodes directed by Taika Waititi. There was also a reunion special in 2019 that was received so poorly that star James Buckley apologized for it.