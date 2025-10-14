The Inbetweeners are squeezing their way back on to screens
Inbetweeners creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley are returning to their most foul-mouthed creation. The original actors are game.(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Despite the cruel, unstoppable march of time, the foul-mouthed teens of the classic British TV series The Inbetweeners are staging a comeback. Per Variety, Inbetweeners creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley have made a deal with Bajinjay UK, which “paves the way” for the show to return. Until recently, Bwark Productions, the original company founded by Morris and Beesley, held the rights to the show. However, their company was later sold to Zodiak Media, which was, in turn, acquired by Banijay in 2016. This new deal allows them to torture their most famous creations with new, never-before-seen indignities “across a range of platforms, including film, TV, and stage.”