As Short Round would say, “Hold on to your potatoes,” because the journey from The Last Crusade to Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull is a bumpy one through Development Hell. And it all starts with Lucas wanting Indy to encounter some little green men.

After Last Crusade put a nearly perfect bow on the character and his adventures, Lucas—the story impetus for these films always started with him—hired Die Hard co-writer Jeb Stuart to write a follow-up set after the original trilogy. With the 1950s setting, Lucas wanted to put Indy through the lens of ’50s pulp sci-fi and introduce alien life to the franchise. Elements of Stuart’s script that would find their way into what would become The Crystal Skull included a Nevada-set action sequence, flesh-eating ants, and Indy tying the knot—though not with Raiders Of The Lost Ark’s Marion (Karen Allen), but rather a new love interest by the name of Dr. Elaine McGregor. Stuart’s fourth installment would have featured the return of Indy’s dad but no son for Indy or any Crystal Skull MacGuffins.

Last Crusade and Lethal Weapon 3 scribe Jeffrey Boam was then hired for a rewrite in the early 1990s, but the project was shut down once Spielberg saw Independence Day. After watching that alien invasion story and believing that he and Lucas could not compete with it, as well as having done Close Encounters Of The Third Kind and E.T., Spielberg wanted to avoid aliens but struggled to convince his long-time friend of that.