Disney confirms that the Parks employee who stood in front of the renegade boulder to prevent it from hitting the crowd is doing better. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  December 31, 2025 | 4:49pm
(Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
Indiana Jones stunt show worker recovering after protecting crowd from runaway boulder

The “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Show Spectacular!” has some of the bravest performers and crew members in the business. Yesterday, numerous videos rolled around online of the show’s 400-pound rubber boulder going rogue and hitting an employee trying to prevent it from reaching the crowd. The videos show the ball slipping the track, rolling toward the audience, and a Disney Parks employee moving in front of the massive prop to protect the crowd. After the ball strikes, the employee falls out of frame, and another cast member rushes to their aid. In one video, the audience is heard cheering as the boulder bounces toward them, believing it is part of the show.

In a statement to Variety, a Disney spokesperson confirmed that the cast member is “recovering” from the incident. “Safety is at the heart of what we do,” they continued, “and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened.” The show has since resumed performances, sans boulder.

The “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!” has been running at Disney World in Orlando, FL, since August 1989 and has a history of safety issues. In 1990, OSHA fined the park $1,000 after three performers were injured in separate incidents. More tragically, a 30-year-old performer died while performing in the show in 2009.

