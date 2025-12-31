Indiana Jones stunt show worker recovering after protecting crowd from runaway boulder Disney confirms that the Parks employee who stood in front of the renegade boulder to prevent it from hitting the crowd is doing better.

The “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Show Spectacular!” has some of the bravest performers and crew members in the business. Yesterday, numerous videos rolled around online of the show’s 400-pound rubber boulder going rogue and hitting an employee trying to prevent it from reaching the crowd. The videos show the ball slipping the track, rolling toward the audience, and a Disney Parks employee moving in front of the massive prop to protect the crowd. After the ball strikes, the employee falls out of frame, and another cast member rushes to their aid. In one video, the audience is heard cheering as the boulder bounces toward them, believing it is part of the show.