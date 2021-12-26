Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, December 26. All times are Eastern.



Insecure (HBO, 10:00 p.m, series finale): It’s amazing to think that Issa Rae started this show as a funny and awkward web series, and then it got a life of its own as an excellent HBO show that took television comedy to another level. In its final outing, titled “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!” Issa and her friends scramble to make time for one another while she pauses to take a look back at the journey that brought her to her current position. Ashley Ray-Harris will recap the episode.

The show will also air a documentary special after the finale, titled Insecure: The End, on HBO Max. It will feature interviews with the cast, as well as showrunner Prentice Penny. Rae’s fame has now skyrocketed to the point that it feels like she outgrew the series before it even ended, even though it was her first show. Curious about what she’ll do next, other than being Spider-Woman.

Letterkenny (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., season 10 premiere): Canadian original series Letterkenny returns just in time to fill the void left by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s season finale last week for a sharp TV comedy.

Deirdre Crimmins writes in her review of season 10: “Coming in at a slim six episodes, this latest season first takes a bit of time to clean up the series’ own mess. ‘ King Of Suckers’ pings back and forth between the crummy previous season finale and the launch of their new adventures. All of the loose ends get repackaged into neat and complete packages, and the gang looks back to how they went about that tidying. While imperfect, more hands make less work and they take the necessary steps to reset the group into a strong enough state to move forward. That, and Wayne trying to get everyone to put their shirts back on, brings the show’s bedrock back into shape. No more need for obtrusive plots; just dickering, picking stones, and having Puppers.”

Dexter: New Blood (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.)

Yellowjackets (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10:30 p.m., season finale)

Lulli (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): In this Brazilian original movie, Lulli (Larissa Manoela) is an ambitious young medical student who dreams of being the best surgeon in the world, letting nothing and no one to get in her way. Her world turns upside down when she is electrocuted by a magnetic resonance imaging device, and she begins to hear the thoughts of others. Now the woman who was couldn’t care less about what people around her were thinking is stuck with the knowledge of everything that goes on in their heads.

When Harry Met Sally (Hulu, Amazon Prime): It counts! After all, what better way to get into the spirit of New Year’s celebrations a week in advance.