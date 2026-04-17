Iron Maiden won’t attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Last year, I called the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame music’s “cringy and deeply vain cathedral of awarded immortality.” Once upon a time, getting enshrined in its hallowed halls meant something. Now? Not so much. And my ire towards the Rock Hall has nothing to do with its decision to induct country and rap artists. Those who begrudge the institution for that aren’t my type. No, my gripes with the Rock Hall are selection-based, because I don’t quite understand the voting committee’s logic. Phil Collins can get in twice, but the Meters, Thin Lizzy, War, and Devo can’t get in once?

Heavy metal music doesn’t have a strong residency in the Rock Hall. Black Sabbath got enshrined in 2006, becoming the first metal act to join the Rock Hall’s ranks (23 years after it began, mind you). Metallica joined them in 2009, but the genre was boxed out every year until Judas Priest got in in 2022. That left Motörhead, Iron Maiden, and, maybe, Megadeath as the greatest metal bands not yet inducted into the Rock Hall. This year, Iron Maiden finally got the call after 21 years of eligibility and two failed nominations.

Per the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s requirements, artists are eligible for induction 25 years after their first commercial recording was released and “have demonstrated musical excellence, impact, and influence.” Iron Maiden have, from my vantage, inspired countless metal bands since forming in 1975: Ghost, Anthrax, Mastodon, Metallica, TOOL, Avenged Sevenhold… just to name a few. Hell, Lady Gaga is a huge fan, and her track “Heavy Metal Lover” has some subtle Maiden citations. On top of that, they’ve racked up a Grammy award, 130 million album sales, 600 certifications, and played over 2,500 live shows.

Three years ago, Bruce Dickinson called the Rock Hall “an utter and complete load of bollocks” and rejected the idea of getting inducted. Iron Maiden’s Instagram page celebrated the enshrinement news: “We’d like to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including us (and former members who were all part of our story) in the 2026 roll call of inductees. Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades. However, having said that, it’s always nice to be recognised and honoured for any achievements within the music industry too!”

But that’s where the party ends. Iron Maiden will not attend this year’s induction ceremony due to touring conflicts, as confirmed by the band’s manager Rod Smallwood. In an email sent to Billboard, Smallwood wrote: “As the most observant have already noticed, the band will be on tour in Australia around the November date of the Induction ceremony for the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles. In accepting, Iron Maiden made it very clear to the R&R HoF that the fans always come first and that the shows will of course go on… We would like to assure all our fans in Australia that the Australian and New Zealand dates will remain unaffected, and we look forward to bringing the Run For Your Lives Tour to them on the penultimate stop of our 50th anniversary celebrations.”