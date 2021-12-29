Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, December 29. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): Ming-Na Wen enters the Star Wars universe, having already conquered the Disney landscapes of Marvel and Disney Princesses. Is there anything she can’t do? Here she plays bounty hunter Fennec Shand to Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett (alongside Jennifer Beals) in this Mandalorian spinoff set (at least in part) on Tatooine. The directors and producers boast Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni. Nick Wanserski will be recapping weekly, so watch out for that. Read The A.V. Club’s explainer on Boba Fett, and check out Disney+’s Return Of A Legend featurette on the eponymous character.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): After The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel, Joe Berlinger brings his true-crime docuseries Crime Scene back for a second season. This time, the three episodes focus on serial killer Richard Cottingham, and his hunting ground of Times Square in the ’70s. Look for Saloni Gajjar’s review on the site later today.

Anxious People (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This Swedish comedy-drama is about a failed bank robber locking himself in a home with a real estate agent, two IKEA addicts, a pregnant woman, a suicidal millionaire, and a rabbit. Will the rabbit kill them all? What does an IKEA addict mean to the Swedish? The show is adapted from Fredrik Backman’s book of the same name.

The Standups (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): The third season of this stand-up comedy special features comedians Janelle James, Mark Normand, Brian Simpson, Melissa Villaseñor, Dusty Slay, and Naomi Ekperigin. Each of them will host a 30-minute act.