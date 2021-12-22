Disney+ has released a featurette, called “Return Of A Legend,” ahead of the premiere of the new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett to remind fans of (some of) the character’s legacy.



The video features footage of Boba in Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and the second season of The Mandalorian, plus there’s a behind the scenes look at the brand new series.

Advertisement

“Boba Fett was ‘a man with no name’ kind of character, lone gunslinger when i was a kid,” Dave Filoni, executive producer and director, says in the video. “You didn’t know his face, you didn’t know who he was.”

Jon Favreau, who executive produced and wrote for this series and The Mandalorian, talks about how the whole idea of having a Mandalorian character was “clearly influenced by Boba Fett.”

“With The Book Of Boba Fett, we’re gonna find out where he’s been and about how he’s changing,” Temuera Morrison, who plays Boba Fett, says.



Favreau promised the show would explain what happened to Boba between the end of Return Of The Jedi and when fans met him again five years later in The Mandalorian. That show retconned Boba’s demise in ROTJ, though it never explained how exactly he survived Jabba the Hutt’s Sarlacc pit.



His armor was salvaged by Jawa s who sold it to Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), who ultimately gave it to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). Boba confronted Din with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and helped protect and rescue Grogu in exchange for the armor’s return.

The featurette did not mention any of the character’s appearances in animated series, like The Clone Wars, or in the movie Attack Of The Clones, where Boba’s origin as the clone son of the bounty hunter Jango Fett (also played by Morrion) was initially revealed. But that history was referenced in The Mandalorian’s second season, when Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) tells Boba that he’s not fit to wear the armor because of his clone origins.

At the end of the second season, Boba kills Bib Fortuna, who had been running Jabba’s palace, and he and Fennec take the throne. That’s where the Book of Boba Fett will kick off from. The first episode premieres December 29 on Disney+.