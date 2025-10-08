It Was Just An Accident director Jafar Panahi lands in the U.S. after visa delay The Palm d'Or-winning director will appear at Beyond Fest and the New York Film Festival, where a canceled talk with Martin Scorsese has been rescheduled.

It’s no accident. After a week of visa delays, director Jafar Panahi has arrived in the U.S. Last week, Panahi, who was set to debut his Palm d’Or winner, It Was Just an Accident, at the New York Film Festival, missed the screening due to a visa delay caused by the government shutdown. Per Deadline, however, he has since received his visa, allowing Panahi to land in the U.S. for Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, where he’ll participate in a Q&A following a screening of It Was Just An Accident. In addition to Beyond Fest, Panahi will make it over to the Big Apple on Wednesday for a rescheduled screening and Q&A, as well as a conversation with Martin Scorsese later in the week. Initially scheduled for last week, the public chat between two of the world’s most revered directors will take place on Friday.