Seinfeld mashes up well with just about everything. It goes with basically every musical genre. It goes with Star Wars. It goes with Twin Peaks. It goes with The Sopranos. It even works with hamsters and horror games. It isn’t much of a surprise, then, that the show’s slapping and popping theme has now been mixed with almost ten years worth of chart-topping tracks from the era of Seinfeld’s original broadcast run.



To celebrate the show’s 32-year anniversary yesterday, the internet’s foremost Seinfeld fan, @Seinfeld2000, and the mash-up monsters who comprise The Hood Internet got together to create the straightforwardly titled “The Seinfeld Theme Mixed With A Hit Song From Every Year Seinfeld Was On TV.” True to its name, the genre-hopping collection runs through popular tracks from 1989 to 1998, tying them all together with the magic of keyboard bass.



There’s Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” the latter now complete with a few overdubbed “Hellloo!”s from the show. The Wu-Tang Clan and TLC make an appearance alongside Rage Against The Machine, 2Pac and Dr. Dre’s “California Love,” and Elaine dancing her heart out to Daft Punk. The whole thing wraps up, as it must, in 1998, with Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life),” getting the popping, up-tempo new version it always needed.

The Seinfeld theme is so versatile that it manages to work for every one of the songs picked, proving once and for all that show’s music is as universal as its scripts. The only thing left to do now that we truly know this, it seems, is to get @Seinfeld 2000 and The Hood Internet to continue their work, picking up where they left off to give us another 23 years of mash-ups that includes, but is not limited to, Seinfeld theme-ified takes on “Hot In Herre,” “Seven Nation Army,” and “Rolling In The Deep.”

