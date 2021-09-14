We could always use more of William Jackson Harper in everything, and thankfully Love Life is giving us just what we need. The HBO Max anthology series first focused on Darc y (Anna Kendrick), who ends up with her soulmate, Grant (Kingsley Ben-Adir), after a tumultuous quest to find love in New York City. Now, it’s Harper’s newly introduced character Marcus’ time to get his own love story.



In a teaser for season two, we see Darcy at a bar in a wedding dress, doing tequila shots solo. When she leaves, Marcus comes in, asking for Bulleit on the rocks. From the sneak peek we get in the teaser, Marcus is figuring things out, making out with people, hanging out with friends, and seemingly having an awkward interaction with an ex.

This new season’s logline explains that Marcus has just come out of a longterm relationship “with the woman he thought was going to be his person. After the rug is pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.”

Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, Leslie Bibb, Arian Moayed, and John Earl Jelks also have supporting roles in season two, and Keith David serves as narrator.



The first season of Love Life was lackluster, but with a focus on a new character and the inclusion of a fantastic cast, this sounds quite promising. After The Good Place turned Harper into a star, he’s had his pick of great roles, from Midsommar to Amazon Prime’s The Underground Railroad, so we trust his judgment. He’s also an executive producer on Love Life for the new season, so we’ll tune in to see if we fall in love with his character’s story.