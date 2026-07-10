J.K. Simmons briefly addresses the whole Batgirl debacle
The Westies star gave a rueful laugh this week when asked about "that big hit, Batgirl."J.K. Simmons in Justice League, Screenshot: YouTube
Even though it’s a few years in the rearview at this point, Warner Bros.’ decision to kill a fully completed Batgirl movie back in 2022 remains a frankly bizarre move from a major studio, one that CEO David Zaslav has never really lived down. And that’s not just us saying it: J.K. Simmons, who c0-starred in the film as part of his short tenure as that version of the DC comic book movie universe’s Commissioner Jim Gordon, briefly addressed its cancellation in an interview with Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast this week. And while Simmons is more or less of the epitome of a professional diplomat when it comes to this kind of thing, even he had to refer to the whole situation as “bizarre,” giving a rueful laugh about “that big hit, Batgirl.”