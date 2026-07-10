J.K. Simmons briefly addresses the whole Batgirl debacle

Even though it’s a few years in the rearview at this point, Warner Bros.’ decision to kill a fully completed Batgirl movie back in 2022 remains a frankly bizarre move from a major studio, one that CEO David Zaslav has never really lived down. And that’s not just us saying it: J.K. Simmons, who c0-starred in the film as part of his short tenure as that version of the DC comic book movie universe’s Commissioner Jim Gordon, briefly addressed its cancellation in an interview with Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast this week. And while Simmons is more or less of the epitome of a professional diplomat when it comes to this kind of thing, even he had to refer to the whole situation as “bizarre,” giving a rueful laugh about “that big hit, Batgirl.”

Simmons notes that he’s never seen the movie, which he reportedly had a decent-sized role in, given that he was playing the father of the title character. (Played by Leslie Grace, who’s expressed her own unhappiness about the movie being trapped in tax write-off hell.) “No!” he responds when Horowitz asks him about it. “Apparently one test audience saw it, and it’s not like it was a bad score from the test audience,” Simmons remarked. Speaking warmly of directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the actor noted that it was “an exciting prospect” to be part of the character’s origin. “We really had a good time making it, thought it was going to be a fun superhero movie.” Of course, being J.K. Simmons, he also doesn’t seem too broken up about the movie being locked, apparently in perpetuity, in “a vacuum,” ending with a shrug and an “Oh well.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Simmons talks about his other superhero duties over the years, including his happy surprise that Invincible has been a hit, and the fact that his addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was about as last-minute and slapdash as you can get. Speaking of his brief cameo reprising the role of J. Jonah Jameson in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, Simmons notes that the scene was added to the movie deep in its post-production process, with the time between his agent getting a call, and him filming the scene in some executive’s office in Los Angeles, being just a couple of days. He also remarked that he still hasn’t met series star Tom Holland: “Delightful guy, I’m told!”