Jack Black is one of the few celebrities who seems to understand how to properly use the internet. In the early weeks of the pandemic, for example, he decided it was time to join TikTok and share a clip of him dancing around in little shorts and a cowboy hat for our amusement. More recently, appearing in a music school fundraising video, he used the power of technology to sing on a Bowie cover with a bunch of talented kids.

It’s no surprise, then, that Black would eventually be asked to take part in another internet stunt: Starring in one of those videos where a celebrity drives around Los Angeles asking skateboarders to do a kickflip.

Jack Black Yells “DO A KICKFLIP!” At Skateboarders From His Car

The most recent of The Berrics’ “do a kickflip” series—which previously featured guests like Danny Trejo, Steve-O, and Tony Hawk in a Santa costume—sees Black cruising around Los Angeles in hopes of finding skateboarders to perform the trick in exchange for a Black-branded board.

Unfortunately, LA is “dangerously low on kickflippers,” which means a whole lot of the clip is spent on Black tirelessly working to entertain viewers during the search. This, as you might expect, involves him singing nonsense songs at the top of his lungs and yelling out every possible joke he can think of.

During this process, Black shares his approach to improv comedy. “I keep on saying things that just come to the top of mind, hoping that they’ll be diamonds,” Black explains while buying time. “It’s all shit.”

He tells us, though, that you “can’t be afraid of hours of shit coming out of your mouth”—that that’s the path to comedic success. And he carries on demonstrating the truth of this ethos, singing more songs and yelling more nonsense, until he eventually comes across a motherload of skateboarders who grant him the kickflips he so badly desires.



Somehow, Black never helps solve LA’s kickflip shortage by pitching in himself beyond the lone, slow motion demonstration of the trick he performs the video’s beginning. Maybe, considering his willingness to risk life and limb for the sake of comedy, that’s for the best.



