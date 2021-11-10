Though not all School Of Rock spin-offs end up working as well as the original 2003 movie, the inclusion of Jack Black (the actual Jack Black) goes a long way. And, as a video of Black and a bunch of teenage musicians playing a David Bowie cover shows, involving the “original school of rock” doesn’t hurt either.

Black and students of San Francisco’s non-profit Blue Bear School Of Music came together to perform a cover of Bowie’s “Suffragette City.”



Their version of the track is faithful to the original, but features, as you’d expect, Black putting a whole lot of energy into his vocals, mugging for the camera, and waving his hands around as he sings.



Consequence explains that the video was put together in celebration of Blue Bear’s 50th anniversary. The “original school of rock” first opened its doors in 1971, founded by a local band called Wolfgang & Strauss, and, since then, “has welcomed 40,000 students over its 50-year history” to “both paid and free classes for aspiring musicians of all ages.”

To mark its 50th anniversary, the school is also running a fundraising auction, which kicks off on November 16th. The auction includes items like old Fillmore gig posters, private music consultations with Bonnie Hayes and Don Was, and VIP tickets to upcoming concerts by Metallica, Steve Earle, and Primus.



Black said that he first heard “about Blue Bear and the incredible work they’ve been doing” from his friend Paul Cummins and “jumped at the chance to celebrate their 50th anniversary by jamming some Bowie with their teen all-star band.”



He called the invitation “an honor” and the performance a lot of fun, which all seems a whole lot nicer than the decidedly much more combative way his colleague Dave Grohl approaches musical collaborations with children.



