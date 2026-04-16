Jack Ryan's mission seems somewhat possible in Ghost War trailer

The "major movie event" is going straight to streaming.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 16, 2026 | 12:43pm
Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
Film News Jack Ryan
Jack Ryan's mission seems somewhat possible in Ghost War trailer

At this week’s CinemaCon, Amazon MGM promised to release 15 films in theaters per year, but its first Jack Ryan movie—described in this new trailer as “a major movie event”—is going straight to Prime Video. Of course, that’s where John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan has lived for four seasons of his series, so at least he’ll have a sense of home as the Ghost War takes him to cities of glistening glass skyscrapers and cobblestoned circuses. 

An official synopsis for the film reads: 

Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking. Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.

Krasinski stars alongside Wendell Pierce and Sienna Miller in Ghost War (or, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, to use the official title). The major movie event hits Prime Video on May 20. 

 
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