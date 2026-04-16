Jack Ryan's mission seems somewhat possible in Ghost War trailer
The "major movie event" is going straight to streaming.Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
At this week’s CinemaCon, Amazon MGM promised to release 15 films in theaters per year, but its first Jack Ryan movie—described in this new trailer as “a major movie event”—is going straight to Prime Video. Of course, that’s where John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan has lived for four seasons of his series, so at least he’ll have a sense of home as the Ghost War takes him to cities of glistening glass skyscrapers and cobblestoned circuses.
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