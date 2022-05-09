Amazon Prime Video seems to have bizarrely gotten ahead of itself when it comes to news about Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the John Krasinski-starring action show where Tom Clancy’s iconic action guy does Tom Clancy action stuff (when he’s not pranking Dwight or flirting with the receptionist, har har har). Back in October, Prime Video renewed the series for a fourth season, but with a catch: The third season had not aired yet, and didn’t even have a premiere date. Now, nearly seven months later, we have some more news about Jack Ryan… and it’s still not the premiere date for season three.

Instead, Deadline says that Prime Video will actually be ending the series after season four, which is currently being filmed, even though we don’t know when it will air because season three hasn’t aired yet. Truly, this is the kind of twisty CIA mystery that only Jack Ryan, Tom Clancy Guy, can unravel! Prime Video hasn’t confirmed any of this, but Deadline seems confident.

Deadline also seems confident that the Tom Clancy’s brand will continue at Amazon, with Prime Video reportedly developing a Jack Ryan spin-off with Michael Peña starring as Tom Clancy’s Ding Chavez, another action guy who does Tom Clancy stuff. The man had a very particular style and was far more successful than we’ll ever be, we’re not judging him. If this Ding Chavez series does happen, though, it will be the second post-Jack Ryan Tom Clancy thing at Prime Video, with the other being Michael B. Jordan’s Without Remorse (starring Jordan as John Clark, a future member of the Rainbow team from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six).

As for Krasinski, we certainly don’t know anything about any other potential high-profile gigs he may or may not have on the horizon. Maybe he’ll go back to Some Good News? Probably not, but we love bringing up Some Good News, since the story of him selling it to ViacomCBS (which is now Paramount, of Paramount+ fame) is still extremely funny.