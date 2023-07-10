Over the weekend, Flavortown mayor and walking political Rorschach test Guy Fieri became the subject of much debate after he was photographed yucking it up with former president Donald Trump at UFC 290. While this is hardly a twist in the Flavorverse for the politically averse Fieri, it did have Jack White seeing red. On Instagram, a seven-nation army couldn’t hold White back from taking it Fieri, Joe Rogan, Mark Wahlberg, and, last and certainly least, Mel Gibson for treating “this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect.” In White’s book, they are “disgusting.”

“That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.”

It’s quite a Mount Trumpmore that Jack White put together. Fieri and Rogan, and were photographed with Trump at UFC 290, an event led by Dana White (no relation to Jack White), who was filmed slapping his wife last New Year’s Eve. White later claimed his “punishment is that I did it, and now I have to deal with it,” which means there will be no punishment. Meanwhile, Gibson, a notorious racist, anti-semite, an d domestic abuser, was merely seen saluting Trump, like the total and complete weirdo he is. It doesn’t seem like Wahlberg was there, but the actor who went to jail as a teen for hate crimes in the 80s did meet Trump at a celebrity golf event a few years ago.



None of this is shocking. Jack White has long used social media to chastise celebrities for cowing to Trump and normalizing his behavior. It feels like a valid complaint considering the effects of Jimmy Fallon’s infamous hair tussle. However, Fieri isn’t a political animal—though his fans tend to assume his political leanings match their own. Alas, Fieri is an obscenely wealthy television star who occasionally champions restaurant workers and occasionally compares people receiving government assistance to children choosing Doritos over broccoli. Fieri is undoubtedly a fun and compelling TV presence. Still, he is, at best, a “problematic fave.”