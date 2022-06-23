There were a lot of things that Tom Brady could do with his retirement, but post-NFL careers are tricky. Brady can either figure out a movie career, take a seat at the commentary desk, or run a car dealership. But Brady, who has one of the most symmetrical faces in professional sports, loves the camera. He must be in front of it, whether he’s kissing his son on the lips or winning a The Big Game™.

Now, he’s going to be blown off the screen. As is Brady’s all-star cast.

Guy Fieri is, unfortunately, joining 80 For Brady in a small cameo and that means we’re legally obligated by law to at least see the damn thing. Fieri, of course, is the Mayor of Flavortown who hosts a small empire of cooking shows on The Food Network, where he is nice to guests and helps out small businesses. Nevertheless, his fleeting moments on the screen will absorb the 80 For Brady-verse into the Flavorverse, creating a massive big bang event that scientists are presumably referring to as “The Bomb [dot] com.”



Advertisement

Also joining the cast is Billy Porter, who, considering he’s an actual, world-renown actor and performer, better have a more significant role than Fieri. He also fits in with the rest of the cast of very real and talented lead actors, including Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

Based on a true story, 80 For Brady follows Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, and Field, as they scream “road trip” and journey to Super Bowl LI to see their hero, Tom Brady. The Super Bowl winner will appear in and produce the film, directed by Kyle Marvin. Using a draft by Booksmart scribes Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, Marvin and co-writer Michael Covino wrote the screenplay. The pair previously starred in the indie comedy The Climb, which they also co-wrote and Marvin directed.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $1000 85" Class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) Discover Samsung Summer Sales Event

The Smart TV utilizes a feature called Real Depth Enhancer which can increase the contrast of elements in the foreground the way the human eye processes depth, making the content you watch richer than ever before. Buy for $5500 at Samsung Advertisement

Filming on 80 For Brady has already wrapped. We await the ability to rewatch this Guy Fieri scene over and over and over and over.

[via The Hollywood Reporter]

