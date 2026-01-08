Summer 2026 will kick off with new Jackass

A weary world cries out: Give us something familiar. Give us something we can relate to. Give us Johnny Knoxville getting horrifically injured in elaborate fashion. Well, Paramount Pictures has answered that call. On June 26, Jackass will return to movie theaters; Variety confirms that it is a brand new movie, not a re-release.

“Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer Jackass is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th,” wrote Knoxville on Instagram late last night. “More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!!”

The film we’re currently calling Jackass 5 will be the first one in the franchise since 2022’s Jackass Forever. While it was speculated at the time that that movie would mark the end of the franchise, that was never something that Knoxville said. “That got written somewhere and people ran with it,” Knoxville said after that movie was released. “If we did continue, we would lean on the younger cast more and the old guys would take a little step back but still be a part of it. I would have to step back because my neurologist said I can’t have any more concussions.” Knoxville suffered a traumatic brain injury while filming a bull riding stunt for Jackass Forever; likewise, Steve-O broke his collarbone “really dramatically” in a stunt that didn’t even make the final cut of the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Perhaps it is time for the original jackasses to settle into the elder statesman role and let the younger generation shoulder the majority of the danger—pass that torch in a way that will make everyone squirm, fellas!