Jackass still dumb, still tough in Best And Last trailer

Led by Johnny Knoxville, the fifth and final Jackass movie hits theaters in the groin this June.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 27, 2026 | 5:55pm
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
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Jackass still dumb, still tough in Best And Last trailer

Though not quite old enough to play Bad Grandpa sans makeup, a 55-year-old Johnny Knoxville is ready for one final rodeo. Coming off the emotionally open and visually painful Jackass Forever, his infamous crew of skaters, miscreants, and circus folk is back in the shopping cart for the fifth and final time. Jackass: Best And Last makes two promises in the title, and judging by the nostalgic and painful tone of this first trailer, they plan to make good on them. Building on the surprisingly reflective Forever, the first trailer shows the jackasses of today and yesterday, reminding viewers, if you spend 25 years punching yourself in the balls and sacrificing your body to a charging bull, you can still end up looking surprisingly ageless—even with a full head of gray. As for the “Best” aspect, the film will also play some of the series’ greatest hits, according to Paramount’s synopsis. We’re not complaining. Who wouldn’t want to see the High Five with a crowd?

Among those featured in the trailer are Bam Margera and the late Ryan Dunn. Margera is expected to appear in the finished film via archival footage, but didn’t participate in any new stunts due to a very public falling out with the group during production of Jackass Forever.

Joining Knoxville are all our favorite daredevils, including Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Preston Lacy, Dave England, and Ehren McGhehey. Also tempting fate is the new class introduced in Forever: Poopies, Zach Holmes, Jasper Dolphin, and Rachel Wolfson. (Poor Poopies probably gets the worst of it in the trailer.) They’ve also introduced an enema-giving automaton named Larry to see what a nut tap from a robot feels like. Automation is coming for all our jobs. 

Jackass: Best And Last opens in theaters on June 26.

 
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