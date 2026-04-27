Jackass still dumb, still tough in Best And Last trailer Led by Johnny Knoxville, the fifth and final Jackass movie hits theaters in the groin this June.

Though not quite old enough to play Bad Grandpa sans makeup, a 55-year-old Johnny Knoxville is ready for one final rodeo. Coming off the emotionally open and visually painful Jackass Forever, his infamous crew of skaters, miscreants, and circus folk is back in the shopping cart for the fifth and final time. Jackass: Best And Last makes two promises in the title, and judging by the nostalgic and painful tone of this first trailer, they plan to make good on them. Building on the surprisingly reflective Forever, the first trailer shows the jackasses of today and yesterday, reminding viewers, if you spend 25 years punching yourself in the balls and sacrificing your body to a charging bull, you can still end up looking surprisingly ageless—even with a full head of gray. As for the “Best” aspect, the film will also play some of the series’ greatest hits, according to Paramount’s synopsis. We’re not complaining. Who wouldn’t want to see the High Five with a crowd?