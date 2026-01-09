Bam Margera signs archival footage deal to (sort of) appear in Jackass 5

Earlier today, we reported on news that Johnny Knoxville was preparing to roll out the loosely connected assemblage of bone fragments and bad decisions he calls a body for a fifth Jackass film, set to arrive in the summer of 2026. But while Jackass has become a sort of gleefully violent, and even oddly joyful, nostalgia exercise in recent years—harkening back to halcyon days when the world was young, and its skull as-yet un-pummeled by relentless Butterbeans—there has been at least one major cloud hanging over proceedings since the production of 2022’s Jackass Forever: The split between the Knoxville camp and long-time associate and co-star Bam Margera.

The details are both well-documented and pretty depressing: Margera filmed for a few days on the fourth movie before being fired, after (by his own admission) breaking a sobriety pledge he says he was forced to sign as a condition of appearing in the film. He then went on a long series of rants against Knoxville and various other people involved in the franchise, eventually launching a lawsuit, dismissing it, and then settling with the producers of the movie on undisclosed terms. (In a 2024 interview, Knoxville said that while he loves Margera and wishes him the best, he hasn’t spoken to him since the firing.)

With some executive somewhere presumably hoping to get out ahead of things this time, Variety reports that news of Jackass 5 was accompanied by sources stating that Margera has signed a deal to allow archival footage of himself to appear in the movie. (The Variety piece states that, while Paramount hasn’t commented on things either way, sources state it’s extremely unlikely that Margera will film any new footage for the movie.) For his part, Margera hasn’t commented publicly on the news of the new film, but he gave a Newsweek interview in 2025 in which he stated that “The damage has been done with that… It’s not the same anymore, and you couldn’t offer me enough money to be a part of that again.”