Bam Margera signs archival footage deal to (sort of) appear in Jackass 5
Margera—who sued Jackass producers after being fired from Jackass Forever—isn't expected to film new material for the sequel.Bam Margera, Screenshot: YouTube
Earlier today, we reported on news that Johnny Knoxville was preparing to roll out the loosely connected assemblage of bone fragments and bad decisions he calls a body for a fifth Jackass film, set to arrive in the summer of 2026. But while Jackass has become a sort of gleefully violent, and even oddly joyful, nostalgia exercise in recent years—harkening back to halcyon days when the world was young, and its skull as-yet un-pummeled by relentless Butterbeans—there has been at least one major cloud hanging over proceedings since the production of 2022’s Jackass Forever: The split between the Knoxville camp and long-time associate and co-star Bam Margera.