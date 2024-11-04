James Van Der Beek shares colorectal cancer diagnosis Van Der Beek felt forced to share this diagnosis before he'd planned to after learning a tabloid was going to break the news.

James Van Der Beek has been diagnosed with cancer, the Dawson’s Creek star announced on Sunday. “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he said in a statement to People magazine. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

In an Instagram post, Van Der Beek said he’d planned to speak about the situation on his own terms and “at length” with People, but changed his plans after learning a tabloid was going to break the news. “I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready,” he went on to say. “Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention.”

According to the American Cancer Society, one in 23 men and one in 25 women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in their lifetime (via CNN). According to a study earlier this year (via NBC News), the rates of colorectal cancer among younger patients has been on the rise for decades. Experts currently believe that the rise in rates is due to environmental rather than genetic factors. The current recommended age to screen for colorectal cancer is 45 and older. Per NBC News, common symptoms for patients with early onset colorectal cancer include changes in bowel habits (either constipation or diarrhea), abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, and signs of anemia.

Next month, Van Der Beek is set to appear in The Real Full Monty, Fox’s two-hour special to “raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research” (via TV Line). The special follows Van Der Beek, Taye Diggs, Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioni, and Kansas City Chiefs football player Chris Jones as they rehearse and perform a strip show choreographed by Emmy winner Mandy Moore. “Along the way, each of the celebrities will share personal stories of how cancer has impacted their lives,” per the press release.