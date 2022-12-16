We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A few months after revealing her non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis, actor and activist Jane Fonda now shares that the cancer is officially in remission.

“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo,” she writes in a blog post called BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!

“I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate,” she continues. “I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

Advertisement

The update gives Fonda plenty to celebrate, as she approaches her 85th birthday on December 21. In the blog post, the Grace And Frankie actor shares that while her experience with chemotherapy started off “rather easy,” the most recent one put a halt to her activism work entirely.

“I’m especially happy because while my first four chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted two weeks, making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

With the chemotherapy over, Fonda says she’s able to turn her attention back to her climate activism efforts, starting with leading the first Fire Drill Friday in D.C., followed by lobbying against the “Dirty Deal.”

At the time of her diagnosis, Fonda shared she would be enduring chemotherapy treatments for six months, writing, “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

Advertisement

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments,” she wrote at the time. “I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”