We Are Scientists, Lobes [January 20]

We Are Scientists - Lucky Just To Be Here (Visualizer)

Survivors of the great indie rock boom of the 2000s, We Are Scientists continue to discover unexplored emotions and textures in their stylish post-punk offerings. Designed as the nighttime counterpart to the bright, sunny Huffy, Lobes pulses to neon-lit nocturnal rhythms and percolating analog synths. Lobes might be designed to be played under cover of the night but it’s as celebratory as it is moody thanks to the duo of Keith Murray and Chris Cain’s dedication to hooks and nervy guitar. [Stephen Erlewine]