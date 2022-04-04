In a series of tweets, actor Jason Alexander remembered his Seinfeld co-star Estelle Harris following her death on April 2.



On the hit NBC series, Harris portrayed Estelle Costanza—the overbearing mother to Alexander’s George Costanza— in 27 episodes throughout the show’s run. She guest-starred frequently alongside Jerry Stiller, who played her husband and George’s father Frank Costanza.

“One of my favorite people has passed— my tv mama, Estelle Harris,” Alexander tweeted. “The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris.”

I n another tweet, Alexander added, “Thanks to you all for your kind and sweet messages and remembrances of #EstelleHarris. She would be so touched. As am I. And as she would say, ‘WHY CAN’T YOU BE MORE LIKE LLOYD BRAUN!!??’”

Harris became an actor later in life after raising her three children, making her acting debut in the Linda Yellen movie Looking Up in 1977. After being a commercial spokesperson and appearing in guest roles in such series like Night Court, Married...With Children, Mad About You, and Law & Order, Harris would first appear on the Seinfeld episode, “The Contest.”

The late actor was also known for lending her voice to the Toy Story films’ Mrs. Potato Head. She would go on to build a strong resume as a voice actor, popping up in Futurama, Hercules, Family Guy and many others. Her final role was voicing Mrs. Potato Head in 2019's Toy Story 4.

The announcement of her death, which was a result of natural causes, c ame on Saturday from her son Glen Harris. He confirmed the news to Deadline.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,” said Harris. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”