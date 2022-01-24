Almost every actor, unless they have the same last name as another famous actor, has to pay their dues before they get to work on projects that hopefully aren’t entirely soul-crushing. Keanu Reeves helped sell Coca Cola and Corn Flakes before he became a star. Stephen Colbert tried to get a Sex And The City bit part as a diarrhea-stricken man before he became a late night mainstay.



Advertisement

And Jason Alexander, in his pre-Seinfeld era, once led singing, dancing flash mobs in a commercial advertising McDonald’s bygone McD.L.T. sandwich.



Digg resurfaced the old commercial, which sees a young Alexander, free of glasses and with flowing brown hair, do his absolute utmost to convince TV viewers that they should share his excitement over the concept of a “D.L.T.”

“You say you’re getting tired of lettuce and tomato hamburgers in this town that don’t quite make it?” Alexander asks, throwing out his hands and wearing the plastic grin and rolled-sleeve suit jacket of a constantly sniffling ‘80s sales agent. A group of people shout “yeah!” in response.



“You say that just once you’d like your hamburger hot and your lettuce and tomato cooool and crisp all at the same time?” he prompts them again.

After hearing the mob’s desire for just such a thing, Alexander presents them with “McDonald’s new lettuce and tomato hamburger, the McD.L.T.” He then begins dancing around a city street and showing off this fabulous new culinary invention, which basically just separates the hot burger patty on one side of a styrofoam container and the cold vegetables on the other until it’s time to be assembled and eaten.

So thrilled by this item that he can’t contain his feelings, Alexander also sings lead on a song whose lyrics describe the quality and ingenuity of a fast food product that nobody would ever remember had once existed if it wasn’t for a Seinfeld alum selling the absolute hell out of it. (A sample: “The beef stays hot, the cool stays crisp! Put it together, you can’t resist!”)

Advertisement

The physical and sonic presence of this hamburger salesfreak, who speaks and looks like George Costanza but is so unlike him in crucial ways, is undeniable. Watch the commercial to see this for yourself and then spend a few moments considering the desperate showman version of Jason Alexander that Seinfeld took from us.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com