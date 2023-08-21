In an understandably rare occurrence these days, what with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA on strike, there’s some casting news to report tonight—and though this was all supposedly worked out before the strikes started, we’re just hearing about it now. Hey, we won’t look a proverbial gift horse in the proverbial mouth, especially when (because of the AMPTP’s terrible greed) we haven’t had some good casting news in a long time. And this casting news is good!

According to The Wrap, Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa are set to star in The Wrecking Crew, a “buddy action movie” directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (the director of Blue Beetle, which opened at the top of the domestic box office and let’s leave it at that). It doesn’t seem like they’re officially on board yet, with The Wrap saying that they were at least “in talks” before the strikes started, but they were attached a few years ago and now, with Soto on board, it seems like the movie is moving forward—or it will be, when the AMPTP wakes up and realizes how much it needs the actors and writers that actually make their movies and TV shows.

As for The Wrecking Crew, we don’t know what it’s about, but it has that title and will probably star these two big dudes, so that all sounds pretty freakin’ rad. Maybe they’re literally construction guys, wrecking stuff? Maybe they’re a pair of spec-ops buddies who kill terrorists during the day but just bro out at night? And maybe they’re in love? Maybe they’re a band? There’s a finite amount of things that two guys who look like this and are in a movie called The Wrecking Crew could be doing, and it might just be “construction workers,” “band members,” or “mercenaries who are in love.”

And the AMPTP is keeping you from finding out which of those three it is! Luckily, if you’re really desperate to see these two together, Bautista was on Momoa’s AppleTV+ show See.

