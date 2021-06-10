Jason Mo moa Screenshot : Apple TV

It’s been nearly two years and one global pandemic since Apple released Jason Mo moa’s visually-impaired woodsman show See. Now that all the Birdbox comparisons have faded into obscurity, the show is ready for See-son two (a- thank you). The second season, set to premiere on August 27, adds a big name with big biceps: Dave Bautista sporting a big bushy beard. Apple’s feeling confident that this will be the year you watch See, because they already picked the show up for season three.



In case you forgot, See takes place 200 years in the future. Following a pandemic that wiped out all but two million people, the survivors no longer have their sense of sight. Mo moa plays Baba Voss, a warrior and chieftain who has to protect a pair of twins that can see. The show co-stars Alfre Woodard, but season two adds an interesting wrinkle: What if a scary Dave Bautista was around to terrorize his brother Baba Voss. Here’s how Apple describes it:

“See” takes place in the far future and humankind has lost its sense of sight. In season two, Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more.

See was one of Apple’s first shows, from a time before people consciously used Apple TV+, a time before everyone was asking, “Have you seen Ted Lasso?” It’s also not that great, apparently. In her season one review, The A.V. Club’s Danette Chavez said, “See is part of Apple TV+’s inaugural slate of programming, but it resembles enough of the bleak tales that have proliferated in recent years that it’s unlikely to be the series that sets the new streamer apart.” Is Bautista brave enough to change that? Find out on August 27.

