Jason Momoa is "finally" Lobo in brief, cigar-chomping Supergirl teaser
Lobo rolls into the new DCU in Supergirl, opening this July.Screenshot: YouTube
Jason Momoa is leaving the Snyder-verse for the Gunn-alaxy. The actor starred in Justice League and two Aquamans as the fish-friendly guardian of the deep, Arthur Curry, but due to the ongoing crisis on infinite cinematic universes, he’ll be getting out of the pool, drying off, and grabbing a cigar as Lobo. After briefly teasing the character’s entry into the new DCU in the Supergirl teaser last month, James Gunn posted a short video of Momoa, expressing his one-word reaction to playing the character.
Finally.
