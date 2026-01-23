Jason Momoa is "finally" Lobo in brief, cigar-chomping Supergirl teaser

Finally.

[image or embed]

— James Gunn (@jamesgunn.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 9:01 AM

Momoa as Lobo is kind of a no-brainer. For those unfamiliar, Lobo is an uncouth cigar-chomping intergalactic bounty hunter. He has long hair, rides a motorcycle, and is the type to cause monocles to fall from the eye sockets of rich Gothamites directly into their martini glasses. In some ways, he’s the victim of the same kind of misunderstood joke as the Ninja Turtles. Like the heroes in a half-shell, Lobo was a bit of a parody of current comic-book trends, particularly in the ’90s, when edgier anti-heroes became the characters du jour. However, the Lobo’s luxurious locks and boundless charisma made him a fan favorite, and, slowly but surely, the satire became sincere. The character had previously been played by Emmett J. Scanlan on SyFy’s short-lived Krypton series. But it feels like, as soon as Momoa was cast as Aquaman in 2014, he was already connected to Lobo, given his size, hair, and general party-dude demeanor. Even Momoa thought that Zach Snyder wanted him for Lobo when the two first discussed his joining the universe. Unsurprisingly, even before his Aquaman sequel, The Lost Kingdom, Momoa and DC were angling to move the actor toward Lobo’s motorcycle. Now, it’s official.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26.