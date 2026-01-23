Jason Momoa is "finally" Lobo in brief, cigar-chomping Supergirl teaser

Lobo rolls into the new DCU in Supergirl, opening this July.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  January 23, 2026 | 1:49pm
Screenshot: YouTube
Film News Supergirl
Jason Momoa is

Jason Momoa is leaving the Snyder-verse for the Gunn-alaxy. The actor starred in Justice League and two Aquamans as the fish-friendly guardian of the deep, Arthur Curry, but due to the ongoing crisis on infinite cinematic universes, he’ll be getting out of the pool, drying off, and grabbing a cigar as Lobo. After briefly teasing the character’s entry into the new DCU in the Supergirl teaser last month, James Gunn posted a short video of Momoa, expressing his one-word reaction to playing the character.

Finally.

[image or embed]

Momoa as Lobo is kind of a no-brainer. For those unfamiliar, Lobo is an uncouth cigar-chomping intergalactic bounty hunter. He has long hair, rides a motorcycle, and is the type to cause monocles to fall from the eye sockets of rich Gothamites directly into their martini glasses. In some ways, he’s the victim of the same kind of misunderstood joke as the Ninja Turtles. Like the heroes in a half-shell, Lobo was a bit of a parody of current comic-book trends, particularly in the ’90s, when edgier anti-heroes became the characters du jour. However, the Lobo’s luxurious locks and boundless charisma made him a fan favorite, and, slowly but surely, the satire became sincere. The character had previously been played by Emmett J. Scanlan on SyFy’s short-lived Krypton series. But it feels like, as soon as Momoa was cast as Aquaman in 2014, he was already connected to Lobo, given his size, hair, and general party-dude demeanor. Even Momoa thought that Zach Snyder wanted him for Lobo when the two first discussed his joining the universe. Unsurprisingly, even before his Aquaman sequel, The Lost Kingdom, Momoa and DC were angling to move the actor toward Lobo’s motorcycle. Now, it’s official.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26.

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 